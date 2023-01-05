Condolences to the Vatican on passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Leaders of Vietnam on January 5 offered condolences to the Vatican on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Pope Benedict XVI at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on December 31, 2012. (File photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam on January 5 offered condolences to the Vatican on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of condolences to Pope Francis while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended condolences to the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95./.