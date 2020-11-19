Conferences for IT enterprises kicks off in HCM City
The 2020 Conferences and Exhibitions on Vietnamese Information Technology Enterprises, Products and Services kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18.
Express Mail Service (EMS) shares their digital technology with other attendees at a conference in HCM City on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
This is an annual event held by the Ministry of Information and Communications. This year, the Ministry worked with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of HCM City to organise the event.
The event took place in the context of the Government approving the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025, with a vision to 2030 and with the goal of making Vietnam a digital country. The digital transformation process will help businesses reduce costs, control risks, improve labour and business efficiency, and reach customers more easily.
According to experts, Vietnam has huge advantages for digital transformation with a population of nearly 100 million of whom more than 70 percent use the internet, a dynamic technology level, and great support from the Government.
The exhibition includes 48 booths of digital enterprises and digital products, and postal products and services to promote trade and investment.
The event saw around 400 to 600 visitors, along with representatives from information and communication ministries and departments.
At the event, postal companies such as VNPost, ViettelPost, Giao Hang Nhanh (Express Delivery) shared their experiences with digital technology solutions.
Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the event was an opportunity for domestic and foreign enterprises to share experiences and find suitable digital technology solutions./.