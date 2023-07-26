Congratulations on 10th anniversary of Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of congratulations to his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the 10th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership (July 25, 2013 – 2023).
