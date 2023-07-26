Politics Government convenes law-building session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a Government session on law-building on July 26 to discuss three law proposals, two bills, two reports and one draft resolution of the National Assembly.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

World Austrian media highlight President Vo Van Thuong’s visit Austrian media on July 25 continued to report on State President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Austria that took place from July 23 to 25.

Politics PM receives former UK PM Tony Blair Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in Hanoi on July 26.