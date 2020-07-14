Politics Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners 2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. Vietnam and the US have put aside the past, overcome differences and upheld similarities to become trustworthy and equal partners with mutual respect.

Politics NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session in Hanoi on July 13.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - US trade increases 160 times after 25 years Since the normalisation of bilateral relations 25 years ago, bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US has consistently increased. Vietnam ranks 16th among the US trade partners and the US is Vietnam’s third largest trade partner.

World Vietnam - important bridge for ASEAN-US relations: expert Vietnam is serving as an important bridge between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, said Director of Stimson's Southeast Asia programme Brian Eyler.