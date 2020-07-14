Congratulations on France’s Bastille Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 14 cabled a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the 231st anniversary of France’s Bastille Day (July 14, 1789).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also extended congratulations to his French counterpart Jean Castex.
On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a congratulatory message to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Vietnam and France established diplomatic ties in 1973 and lifted their relations to a strategic partnership in 2013./.