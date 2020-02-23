Congratulations to Japan on Emperor’s birthday
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday (February 23, 1960).
Japanese Emperor Naruhito (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday (February 23, 1960).
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory message to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh cabled a message of congratulations to Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu.
Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan on May 1, 2019, starting the new imperial era of Reiwa.
Vietnam and Japan established diplomatic ties on September 21, 1973./.