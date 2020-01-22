Congratulations to newly-appointed leaders of Mozambique
Leaders of Vietnam have sent congratulatory messages to new leaders of Mozambique.
(Illustrative photo: www.crossed-flag-pins.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam have sent congratulatory messages to new leaders of Mozambique.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated Esperanca Bias on her appointment as the new speaker of Mozambique’s Assembly.
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of the African country.
On the occasion, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled his congratulatory message to Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo on her appointment as Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
Vietnam and Mozambique established bilateral diplomatic ties on June 25, 1975 – the day the African nation declared its independence./.