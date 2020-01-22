Politics External relations mobilise resources for localities’ development Expanding external relations has helped many localities across the country mobilise resources and assistance for their development.

Politics Deputy PM highlights ASEAN’s priorities at 50th WEF meeting Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the theme and priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 while speaking at a plenary session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Politics Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung hosts Chinese Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on January 21.

Politics PM inspects combat readiness of mobile police force Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected combat readiness of the mobile police force under the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on January 21, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.