The lecture by Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang at the Joaquim Chissano University on August 15 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang briefed staff and students of the Joaquim Chissano University on the situation in Southeast Asia and Vietnam’s foreign policy during a lecture as part of his visit to this school on August 15.The visit was within the framework of the Vietnamese Embassy’s cooperation with local agencies.Addressing the university’s leaders, lecturers and over 250 students, Ambassador Hoang highlighted Vietnam’s achievements, the recent developments in Southeast Asia, along with the role and efforts by Vietnam and other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace and development in this region.Replying to questions about ASEAN and Vietnam’s external relations, he affirmed the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations.Vietnam has increasingly affirmed its prestige and role in the region and the world, he said, noting that it has actively cooperated with other ASEAN countries in the ASEAN Community building. It has also brought into play existing cooperation mechanisms to promote peace and development in the region.Regarding the East Sea issue, the diplomat informed his audience of the recent situation, including the serious violations of Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. He emphasised Vietnam’s efforts to work with other countries to resolve disputes in the waters by peaceful means on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.During the lecture, Hoang underlined Vietnam-Mozambique cooperation in different aspects, including Movitel – a joint venture of Vietnamese telecom group Viettel in the African country – with the total investment of over 600 million USD, along with bilateral partnerships in agriculture, education and health care.He also talked about Vietnam’s peacekeeping activities in Africa which have been highly valued by Mozambique and many countries on this continent.Principal of the Joaquim Chissano University Prof. Dr. Jose Magode appreciated Ambassador Hoang’s information, speaking highly of Vietnam’s achievements and contributions to peace and development in Southeast Asia and the world. He expressed his hope that Vietnam will perform well its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.He also asked the Vietnamese Embassy to organise similar lectures regularly at the university and help promote its cooperation in research and student exchange with the Diplomatic Academy and universities of Vietnam. -VNA