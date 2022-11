Politics Vietnam, Australia eye stronger defence cooperation Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang on November 25 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Donald Marles who is on an official visit to Vietnam from November 24-25, 2022.

Politics NA Chairman receives President of Clark Development Corporation Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received President of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Agnes Devanadera in Manila on November 25 as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics Top legislator visits Vietnamese Embassy in Philippines National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, as part of his first official trip to the nation since he took office last year.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.