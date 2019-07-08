An overview of Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

- Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces have many advantages to develop tourism as they are blessed with beautiful natural landscapes and numerous historical and cultural relic sites.The provinces are home to three world heritage sites recognised by UNESCO, namely Ha Long Bay in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh, Trang An Tourism Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh, and Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.The three localities have transport systems connecting roads, railways and air routes. Tourism infrastructure is relatively good, while large-scale and modern accommodation facilities are available.With their separate strengths and tourism markets, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces boast ideal conditions to link up to develop various kinds of tourism such as heritage tourism, sea-island resort tourism, cultural tourism, eco-tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, and adventure sports tourism.They have a favourable geographical position to form a tourism connection region – an important link in national tourism programmes.The tourism industry of the three provinces has optimised natural resources and geographical advantages to develop tourism.Hoang Thanh Phong, Deputy Director of the Ninh Binh provincial Tourism Department, suggested paying more attention to promoting tourism so as to tap the potential of the three provinces.Local authorities should help travel companies create connection tours, he added.At a conference on tourism in Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa in May, participants recommended measures to boost trilateral tourism cooperation.They suggested creating joint tourism products of the three localities and improving the quality of human resources.Travel companies play a crucial role in the trilateral tourism cooperation, partipants said, adding that it is necessary to define the typical tourism products of each locality and build a brand for the three localities’ tourism as one destination.Vu Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, said the three provinces are home to world heritage sites recognised by UNESCO. However, due to a lack of connection, the development of tourism in the three localities remains limited.She suggested tourism firms of the three provinces strengthen coordination to create high-quality products and services.At the conference, leading officials from the three provinces and their departments of tourism, culture and sports signed deals on tourism development.Nine businesses from Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Thanh Hoa also struck agreements.Quang Ninh is endowed with natural advantages for sea and island tourism. It is home to Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay, Ha Long Bay National Park and some islands, the best known of which are Co To and Van Don.In particular, Ha Long Bay has been twice recognised as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in 1994 and 2000, drawing large crowds of visitors to Quang Ninh.The bay spans 1,553 square kilometres and includes 1,969 islands of various sizes. It features thousands of limestone karsts and islets in various shapes and sizes.Meanwhile, Ninh Binh hosts spectacular karst mountains and rivers. Its Tam Coc is considered the most beautiful site with mountains, caves and cliffs sprouting along the gentle Ngo Dong River.Trang An Tourism Complex in Ninh Binh was officially recognised as a mixed cultural and natural heritage by UNESCO in 2014 thanks to its outstandingly natural and cultural values.With a coastline of 102km, Thanh Hoa has many beautiful beaches such as Sam Son, Hai Tien and Hai Hoa.It is also a land of great history and culture. The Ho Dynasty Citadel in the province was recognised as a world cultural heritage site in 2013./.