Business Vietnam striving to enhance transparency in wood sector Vietnam is working hard to complete its legal corridor and tighten the examination and supervision of imported wood materials to ensure transparency in the wood sector and meet the strict origin rules in foreign markets.

Business Aquatic product exports to US surge The export of aquatic products to the United States posted a sharp growth in the past three months despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Business Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airports continue receiving foreign arrivals The Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City will continue receiving passengers from abroad.