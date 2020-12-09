Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc led the Vietnamese delegation attending the event.

The summit reviewed progress and results of the actions taken in the recent time, particularly the implementation of the Joint Declaration of the CLV-10, the master plan for socio-economic development, the Action Plan for CLV Economic Connectivity up to 2030, and the Agreement on Trade Promotion and Facilitation for the CLV Development Triangle Area.

Delegates agreed that on the foundation of friendship, solidarity, neighbourliness, mutual understanding and trust, and long-standing comprehensive collaboration, cooperation in the CLV Development Triangle Area has been bolstered, greatly contributing to socio-economic development, poverty reduction and regional connectivity.

It has also promoted exchanges between the parliaments, governments, organisations and peoples of the three nations via extensive cooperation in transport, telecommunication, energy, trade, investment, industry, finance-banking, agriculture, tourism, health care, culture, labour, education, environment and science and technology.

The joint statement of the CLV-11 was approved at the summit, which serves as a foundation for the building of the socio-economic development plan until 2030, along with the sustainable development of the rubber industry and the development of tourism plans, aiming to improve people’s lives and truly benefit the region.

The next CLV Summit will be held in 2022 under the chair of Cambodia.