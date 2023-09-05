– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on September 5, on the occasion of attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.The three leaders informed one another of their respective country’s socio-economic development, and exchanged views on common cooperation fields and regional and international issues of mutual concern.The reality of the struggle for independence, the nation protection and development, and international integration has affirmed that continuously consolidating and tightening cooperation between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia is an objectively essential need, and holds strategic significance for all three countries.Therefore, they agreed to continue maintaining regular bilateral and trilateral exchanges and contacts, and the working breakfast mechanism among the PMs of the three countries on the occasion of their attendance at international meetings in order to tighten solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern, and find solutions to problems arising in the relations of the three countries.The leaders agreed to increase the effectiveness of existing trilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the early organisation of the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Summit and the first meeting of the Chairs of the three National Assemblies in Laos later this year, and promote exchanges and training of youths and young leaders in order to foster the future of cooperative relations among the three countries.They said that security and defence cooperation has made significant progress, and were unanimous on the continued implementation of existing agreements and cooperation mechanisms, the sharing of information, and the improvement of cooperation efficiency in combating cyber and cross-border crimes.The PMs stressed the need to have more policies and measures to facilitate trade and investment collaboration, with focus on cross-border trade.Chinh affirmed that cooperation with Laos and Cambodia is always a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy. He proposed the three nations continue solving existing problems to soon complete the land border demarcation and marker planting to build and maintain border lines of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, for the benefit of the people of each country.He expressed his hope that the Lao and Cambodian governments will continue paying attention to and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese communities in the countries./.