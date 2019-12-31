Coordination needed to ensure national interests, security: Minister
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government, National Assembly, ministries and localities should focus on implementing the national security strategy in 2020 and strengthen coordination to ensure national interests and security in all fields, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam said at the government-to-locality teleconference on December 31.
He said the review of the three-year implementation of the Politburo’s directive on economic security is an important task to develop the economy in the right direction, and in a sustainable and stable manner as requested by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc: not exchanging economic development for security, stability and environment.
Lam noted that in 2019, the number of criminal cases went down by 7.39 percent year-on-year, an impressive figure compared to the ministry’s earlier set target of 3-5 percent.
In the year, police handled 97,000 cases, notably drug trafficking, corruption, trade frauds, and environmental violations, the minister added.
Regarding the defence work, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, said in 2019, the army promoted its core role in building all-people defence, and actively participated in the settlement of natural disaster consequences, environmental incidents, search and rescue, poverty reduction, and new-style rural building.
The Ministry of National Defence also joined exercises with other countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to ensure navigation security, he said, adding that the ministry is building self-defence militia forces in coastal areas to defend the nation’s sovereignty over seas and islands./.