Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth from left) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested resolutely fighting manifestations of lack of responsibility and emotionless response to legitimate requirements of citizens during the 75th national public security conference in Hanoi on December 24.



As a number of important events will take place in the country next year, he asked public security force to identify challenges, fix shortcomings, take drastic and effective actions to meet demand in the new situation.



They were required to firmly maintain national security, ensure social safety and order in every circumstance, absolutely protect security and safety of party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Party Congress, the ASEAN Summit, political, cultural and diplomatic events of the country.



He noted that they must improve the efficiency of State management on security and order, contributing to building a law-governed State of the people, by the people, and for the people.



It is a must to build a strong and transparent public security force, thus deserving the trust of the people, he said.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Bui Van Nam said the force launched a number of crackdowns on crimes, investigated and dealt with over 40,700 criminal violation cases, and smashed more than 2,200 gangs this year.



He added that the police handled over 14,300 economic management violation cases, 298 corruption and over 1,700 smuggling cases, arrested more than 35,100 drug traffickers, confiscated nearly 1,500kg of heroin, over 5,500kg of meth and nearly 1 million meth pills.



As many as nine officers were killed, 304 others were injured and hundreds of others were exposed to HIV virus while working on mission. With such dedication, thousands of officers and soldiers were awarded with noble distinctions by the Party and State, he said./.

VNA