Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – An exhibition showcasing 32 replicas of gold seals from the Nguyen Dynasty is taking place at the Ngo Mon (Noon Gate) inside the Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.



The event forms part of a cultural programme to welcome Hue Festival 2022, which will be officially held at the end of this month.



It aims to provide more chances for visitors to learn about special antiquities associated with the process of the national administration and management under the Nguyen Dynasty.



All the 32 gilded ceramic replicas are crafted based on gold seals preserved at the Vietnam History Museum.



The copies of the gold seals were made by celebrated artisan Tran Do from the renowned Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi.



According to the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, the exhibition organiser, the Nguyen was the final Vietnamese dynasty which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945.



The exhibition reproduces part of the dynasty's history from various stories of characters and events associated with the Hue Imperial City.



During its 143-year rule, more than 100 seals cast in gold, silver, or crafted from precious gems were created including 12 of the Gia Long reign (1802-1820), 15 of Minh Mang (1820-1840), 10 of Thieu Tri (1841-1847), 15 of Tu Duc (1848-1883), 1 of Kien Phuc (1884) and Ham Nghi (1885) each, five of Dong Khanh (1885-1888), 10 of Thanh Thai (1889-1907), 12 of Khai Dinh (1916-1924) and eight of Bao Dai (1925-1945).



The exhibition is scheduled to last through to the end of this year./.