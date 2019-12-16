Videos Vietnam strives to join upper middle-income countries While growth in most regions has slowed down, Vietnam’s economy is recovering strongly with GDP expanding by an average 6.84% during the 2016-2020 period, beating the set target.

Videos Artisans preserve handicraft villages In the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam, there are 164 traditional trade villages which have developed over the years thanks to the preservation efforts of artisans and skilled workers.

Videos Foreign investment increases in wood processing industry Foreign direct investment in the wood processing industry has increased rapidly, especially since 2018, the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association has said.

Videos Then practice becomes intangible cultural heritage of humanity “Then” singing practice of Vietnam’s ethnic groups of Tay, Nung, Thai has been named in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity.