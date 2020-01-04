Society Cao Bang, Binh Dinh provinces to get rice aid Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has approved the granting of rice from the national reserves to Cao Bang and Binh Dinh provinces to help needy people and those who were affected by storms and flooding.

Society Insurance sector to supply more online services at level four The Prime Minister has approved a project on accelerating the supply of level-four online services in the field of insurance and other public services based on data sharing between the Vietnam Social Security and related sectors.

Society Woman arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills A Vietnamese woman was arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills from Cambodia to the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on January 2, according to the Moc Bai International Border Gate’s Border Guards.