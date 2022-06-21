COVID-19: 748 cases added to national caseload on June 21
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 748 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 20 to 4pm June 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 145 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 74 and Nghe An with 44.
The national caseload reached 10,738,909.
A total 5,780 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 21, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,617,180. There are 36 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,084.
On June 20, 516,856 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to 226,353,355./.