A resident gets a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 856 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 13 to 4pm June 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 151 cases, followed by Da Nang with 64 and Thu Tho with 56.  

The national caseload reached 10,733,285.

A total 6,365 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 14, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,568,888.  

No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.

On June 13, 344,648 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 223,974,640./.
VNA