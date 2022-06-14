COVID-19: New cases total 856 on June 14
A total 856 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 13 to 4pm June 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
A resident gets a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 151 cases, followed by Da Nang with 64 and Thu Tho with 56.
The national caseload reached 10,733,285.
A total 6,365 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 14, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,568,888.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.
On June 13, 344,648 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 223,974,640./.