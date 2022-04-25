Health Vietnam records another 10,365 COVID-19 cases A total 10,365 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 23, down 793 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 11,160 COVID-19 new cases A total 11,160 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 22, down 869 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 – a turbo boost to advance digitalisation in health sector Though digital transformation has taken in the Vietnamese health sector for years, COVID-19 pandemic sparked a technological revolution in healthcare system across the nation that might otherwise have taken tens of years.

Health Joint efforts made to speed up COVID-19 vaccination among children: Spokesperson The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Health to hold working sessions with COVAX, partner countries and vaccine producers in order to speed up the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for children, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thu Hang said on April 21.