World Laos, Malaysia continue tightening bilateral collaboration Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Vientiane on June 27, during which they agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

World Lancang - Mekong countries augment media cooperation The 2023 Lancang - Mekong Cooperation Media Summit took place in Beijing on June 27, gathering media agencies from the six countries in the Lancang - Mekong river basin, namely China, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand.

World Thai economy stable but household debt remains a worry Thailand's economy remains stable and is projected to continue growing for the rest of 2023, according to the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

World Lao government pledges to solve economic difficulties Despite challenges, Laos’s economy is projected to grow by 4.8% in the first six months of 2023, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has said.