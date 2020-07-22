COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive
The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 401 as the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced five new patients on July 22 morning.
At a quarantine area in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 401 as the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced five new patients on July 22 morning.
All the five patients are imported cases, four of whom came home from Russia and the other was repatriated from the US. All were immediately quarantined upon arrival.
It has now been 97 days since the country recorded the last infection in the community.
Up to 261 out of the total 401 patients are imported cases who were put under quarantine right after their arrival, posing no risk of community transmission.
As many as 365 patients were given the all-clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the remaining 36 are being treated at medical establishments across the country.
There are currently 12,484 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 114 at hospitals, 11,239 at other facilities and 1,131 at home./.