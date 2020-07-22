Health Five more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on July 21 No new case of COVID-19 was reported while five more patients were given the all-clear on July 21, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 control.

Health 12 new imported cases of COVID-19 reported on July 21 morning Vietnam recorded 12 new infections of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 21 morning, and all are imported cases boarding a flight four days ago, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Russian expert positive for COVID-19 A Russian expert has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Vietnam, raising the national tally to 384 as of 6pm on July 20, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Pharmedi Vietnam to be held online for first time The 2020 Pharmed & Healthcare Vietnam (Pharmedi Vietnam) is slated for September 16-19 in both offline and online platforms in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on July 20.