World Indonesia focuses research on import substitution Indonesian Minister of Research and Technology Bambang PS Brodjonegoro has said research on products and innovations must be oriented towards import substitution to support economic stability.

World Indonesia sees reduction in steel imports, rise in production Indonesia scrapped steel imports by 34 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, while its production jumped by 30.25 percent from 8.89 million tonnes to 11.58 million tonnes, the Ministry of Industry reported.

World Vietnam’s ambassador urges improved awareness of women’s role in peace processes Ireland and 11 member states of the UN Security Council, including Vietnam, co-held on March 8 an Arria-formula meeting entitled “Call to Lead by Example: Ensuring the Full, Equal and Meaningful Participation of Women in UN-led Peace Processes”.