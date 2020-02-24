COVID-19: Ministry works to support Vietnamese guest workers
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is taking various measures to ensure interests of Vietnamese labourers working abroad, especially in such large markets as the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and Taiwan (China), in the face of COVID-19 outbreaks there.
Workers returning from Libya fill in health declaration forms at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The ministry said on February 24 that aside from re-counting Vietnamese workers in the countries and territories affected by the disease, it is devising plans for assisting them and quarantining those returning home.
It is also carrying out diplomatic solutions to exchange information with managing agencies of the host countries, while working out response measures in case foreign markets stop receiving workers from Vietnam.
Notably, the MoLISA has launched a mobile app for connecting and providing urgent support for the labourers, especially those in the RoK and Japan, and those taking part in the programmes implemented by the Centre of Overseas Labour.
Additionally, it is also reviewing the number of foreign labourers in Vietnam who came from or transited through the areas affected by COVID-19, particularly in China, the RoK and Japan, according to Chief of the MoLISA’s Office Nguyen Ba Hoan.
This ministry is coordinating with relevant agencies to build quarantine and treatment plans for foreign labourers and experts in Vietnam. It is also seeking ways to help businesses in case they face a shortage of foreign workers and experts as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks in other countries, he added./.