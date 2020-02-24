Society NA official hails Vinh Phuc for coronavirus control efforts Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh lauded Vinh Phuc for its efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during a visit to the northern province on February 23.

Society Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.

Society School year to be extended to the end of June The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

Society Chinese diplomat praises Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wu Jun has spoken highly of Vietnam’s support to his country in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), expressing sincere thanks for the move which he said China will always keep in mind.