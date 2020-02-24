Health Vietnamese warned not to travel to coronavirus-hit areas in RoK The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea has recommended Vietnamese citizens to avoid travel to areas that are affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vulnerable to the virus in the country as warned by local competent agencies.

Health US lauds Vietnam’s medical capacity The US stands ready to cooperate with Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), US officials said at a recent meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.

Health Japan helps HCM City Pasteur Institute respond to COVID-19 The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on February 21 presented the first package of biologicals worth 1 million JPY (over 8,900 USD) to the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City in support of its response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Health Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13 Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, heard at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on February 21.