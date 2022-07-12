COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,756,254 on July 12
The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,756,254 on July 12 with 873 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A resident in Tien Giang province gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,756,254 on July 12 with 873 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 9,151 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,780,172. There are 30 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood to 43,090.
On July 11, 346,420 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 236,111,209./.