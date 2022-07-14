COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,758,189 on July 14
Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,758,189 on July 14 with 932 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 8,545 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,793,800. There are 36 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,090.
On July 13, 582,865 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 237,061,012.
The vaccination rate of the first booster shot among over-18 people is now 69.6% while the vaccination rate of second booster shot is 30%./.