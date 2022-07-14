Health Health sector finds solutions to maintain medical staff in public hospitals Many medical workers quit their jobs in State facilities and moved to private health centres, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, leaving a big challenge for the health sector.

Health Vietnam records 568 new COVID-19 cases on July 11 Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,755,381 after 568 new infections were reported on July 11, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ministry urges acceleration of inoculating third, fourth shots against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health is urging the acceleration of the vaccination of the third and fourth shots, given continuously complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many European countries related to variants BA.4 and BA.5.