Health HCM City to vaccinate children aged 5-12 against COVID-19 by September Ho Chi Minh City is to vaccinate all children aged 5 to 12 against COVID-19 by this September, according to an urgent plan by the municipal People’s Committee on the work.

Health SEA Games 31: Agencies asked to build suitable COVID-19 control plan Medical agencies have been asked to build a specific COVID-19 prevention and control plan corresponding with that of regional countries, in preparation for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Health Vietnam-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates now in clinical trials: official All the three COVID-19 vaccine candidates Vietnam is developing are currently in the stage of clinical trials, and if they are qualified as assessed by the ethics and advisory councils, the Ministry of Health (MoH) will grant licenses, an official has said.

Health COVID-19 vaccines not harmful to children’s genetics, future fertility: Experts COVID-19 vaccines cause no negative impact on children’s genetics or future fertility, so children should be vaccinated to reduce their risk of severe disease and hospitalisation, according to experts.