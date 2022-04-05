COVID-19: New cases on April 5 total 54,995
Testing for SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of new COVID-19 cases came to 54,995 in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 4 to 4pm April 5, up 6,280 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 5,199 cases, followed by Nghe An with 2,925 and Phu Tho with 2,827.
The national tally reached 9,922,040.
A total 303,455 patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 8,147,290.
There are 2,055 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 39 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,681, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 4, the country had injected 207,023,415doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Despite the big number of infections due to the highly contagious variant Omicron, the numbers of serious patients and fatalities have dropped strongly thanks to the high vaccine coverage and better treatment./.