COVID-19: New cases on February 1 total 11,023
Vietnam recorded 11,023 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm January 31 to 4pm February 1, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 11,023 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm January 31 to 4pm February 1, including 12 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,705 cases, followed by Da Nang with 783 and Hai Phong with 496.
The national tally reached 2,286,750, including 185 infections of Omicron.
There are 3,315 patients in critical conditions, including 390 requiring invasive ventilation and 14 on ECMO support.
A total 39,608 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,062,058.
By January 31, the country had injected over 181.43 million doses of vaccines to date, with 74.16 million people now fully inoculated, while 28.18 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.