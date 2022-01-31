Sci-Tech Vietnam to develop broadband telecoms to better serve users’ needs In 2021, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, people had to switch to online learning, working and entertainment, and the demand for the Internet also increased, thus creating an opportunity to develop the telecommunications industry, but also posing many challenges for domestic fixed and mobile broadband subscription providers.

Sci-Tech Further efforts to promote transfer of foreign technologies to Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of Decision 1851/QD-TTg dated December 27, 2018 by the Prime Minister approving a project to promote the transfer, mastering and development of foreign technologies to Vetnam in prioritised industries and fields to 2025 with an orientation to 2030.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation sees remarkable progress in wake of COVID-19 Digital transformation saw a remarkable progress last year, with awareness of this regard among State agencies, businesses and people significantly improving, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Telecommunications Nguyen Huy Dung.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s prominent scientist passes away Dr Nguyen Van Hieu, who was an academician with major contributions to Vietnam’s scientific development, passed away on January 23. He was 84.