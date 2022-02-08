COVID-19: New cases on February 8 surge to nearly 22,000
Vietnam recorded 21,909 cases of COVID-19 in 63 localities during 24 hours from 4pm February 7 to 4pm February 8, including 8 imported cases, up over 5,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 21,909 cases of COVID-19 in 63 localities during 24 hours from 4pm February 7 to 4pm February 8, including 8 imported cases, up over 5,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,903 cases, followed by Nghe An with 1,717 and Hai Duong with 1,245.
The national tally reached 2,380,695, including 192 infections of Omicron.
There are 2,263 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 97 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 38,521, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total caseload.
A total 4,397 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,126,777.
By February 8, the country had injected over 183.1 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 74.35 million people now fully inoculated, while more than 29.6 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.