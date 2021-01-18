COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Philippines, Indonesia
The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on January 18 reported 2,163 new daily (COVID-19) cases, the highest in more than two months in this Southeast Asian country.
People in the Philippines wait to be tested for COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on January 18 reported 2,163 new daily (COVID-19) cases, the highest in more than two months in the Southeast Asian country.
The last time the daily new cases in the Philippines exceeded the January 18 number was on November 8, 2020, which stood at 2,442.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 502,736 so far.
The death toll climbed to 9,909 after 14 more patients died from the disease, the DOH said. It added two more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 465,988.
The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.84 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,086 in the past 24 hours to 917,015, with the death toll adding by 295 to 26,282, the Health Ministry said on January 18.
According to the ministry, 9,475 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 745,935.
The COVID-19 pandemic has spread to all the country's 34 provinces./.
The last time the daily new cases in the Philippines exceeded the January 18 number was on November 8, 2020, which stood at 2,442.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 502,736 so far.
The death toll climbed to 9,909 after 14 more patients died from the disease, the DOH said. It added two more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 465,988.
The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.84 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,086 in the past 24 hours to 917,015, with the death toll adding by 295 to 26,282, the Health Ministry said on January 18.
According to the ministry, 9,475 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 745,935.
The COVID-19 pandemic has spread to all the country's 34 provinces./.