Health Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoa province Vietnamese citizens coming back from the RoK are quarantined in army barracks and military schools in Khanh Hoa province.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists develop COVID-19 early warning system An early warning system for COVID-19 has been launched by the Institute of Prevention Medicine and Public Health (IPMPH) at the Hanoi University of Medicine.

Health Experts warn of products purporting to prevent coronavirus Taking advantage of fears over the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, numerous adverts have popped up offering healthcare products said to strengthen one’s immune system and prevent the spread of the virus.

Health Army facilities capable of accommodating 30,000 people in quarantine: Deputy health minister Army barracks and military schools in the country can serve the quarantine of up to 30,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said, adding that strict quarantine is very important in preventing and containing contagious diseases in general and the COVID-19 in particular.