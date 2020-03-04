COVID-19 response drill organised
The Military Zone 7 High Command held a drill in response to the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in order to make it well-prepared and ready for a possible outbreak in the southeastern region.
Measuring body temperation of those returning from disease-hit areas (Source: VNA)
The drill included two parts: an exercise on the operation of disease prevention mechanism and a field training exercise in a hypothetical situation.
The mechanism operation exercise was implemented in a five-level hypothetical situation from the early appearance of the disease to its spread to the community of 3,000-30,000 people.
Meanwhile, in the field training exercise, 15 out of 550 people being quarantined at Division 317 in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon district show symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath, including two serious cases.
The exercise attracted the participation of officers and soldiers of Division 317, and doctors and nurses of several hospitals in the region.
Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19, the Military Zone 7 High Command established its steering board on COVID-19 prevention and control, and has arranged 15 quarantine places which are able to receive over 5,000 people coming from disease-hit areas.
As of March 4, there were 324 people being quarantined at military barracks of the Military Zone 7 High Command, including 273 Vietnamese, two Chinese and 49 Koreans./.