World Indonesia seizes over 580-kg haul of crystal meth Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on May 5 said it has seized a total of 581.31 kg of crystal methamphetamine from three international syndicates and arrested seven suspects.

World Malaysia strives to bridge digital gap Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 5 launched the Janingan Prihatin (PRIHATIN) Programme, involving an allocation of 3.5 billion RM (850 million USD), in an effort to bridge the digital gap of the B40 group (low-income earners).

World Japanese newspaper reviews Vietnam’s first unicorn firm Over the past decade and a half, VNG has diversified into cloud computing, ads, digital payments and media, and built up one of the biggest digital user bases in Vietnam, said an article recently published on the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia.

World COVID-19 developments remain complicated in regional countries The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases on May 5, mostly in Vientiane and Bokeo province with 19 and 15 cases, respectively.