World ShopeePay leads Indonesia’s e-wallet market Despite being a new player in Indonesia’s digital payment field, ShopeePay, the e-wallet arm of online marketplace Shopee, has become a market leader amid the e-commerce boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines lowers import tariffs on rice, pork Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to reduce the tariffs on imported rice to ensure food security, and protect consumers in the world’s largest importer of the grain.

World Thailand readies to reopen skies Thailand’s Transport Ministry is gearing up for the resumption of air travel in November since the nation is promoting mass COVID-19 inoculation campaign.