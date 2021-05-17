Vietnam sees 37 new domestic COVID-19 infections in 12 hours
Vietnam recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 community transmission, all in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 17, raising the national count to 4,212, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
Medical workers handle samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 community transmission, all in quarantine sites or sealed-off areas, in the 12 hours as of 6am on May 17, raising the national count to 4,212, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
Twenty-two of the new cases were reported in Bac Giang province, 11 in nearby Bac Ninh province, three in Vinh Phuc province, and one in Tuyen Quang province. There are no new hotbeds.
So far, Vietnam has seen 2,746 domestic infections and 1,466 imported ones. The number of COVID-19 cases since April 27, when the new outbreak began, now stands at 1,176.
Among those still under treatment, 46 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 others twice, and 28 thrice.
Thirty-six patients have succumbed to the disease while 2,668 others have recovered.
There are 108,288 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from foreign pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.
Meanwhile, 979,238 people had been inoculated against COVID-19 as of 4pm on May 16, with 22,561 getting two shots, according to the MoH./.