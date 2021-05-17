Health Health sector must overcome difficulties, prioritise public health: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 15 encouraged the health sector to overcome difficulties and shortcomings and consider protecting public health the first and foremost task.

Health Vietnam reports new COVID-19 death An 89-year-old female COVID-19 patient has died due to her underlying conditions, announced the sub-committee for treatment under the National Steering Board on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 15.

Health Vietnam reports additional 18 COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health announced 18 new COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 15, including two imported cases and 16 in quarantine facilities.