The official made the statement during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines in contexts affected by conflicts and insecurity, which was held virtually.

Minh called on the international community to effectively implement a strategy on pandemic response and vaccination, saying the COVAX mechanism needs more support from countries so that vaccines can be allotted to developing countries and people in conflict-hit areas.

Ensuring an environment of peace and stability, and protecting essential infrastructure are key factors to vaccine universalisation, he continued.

He proposed the UNSC step up the implementation of Resolution 2532, especially the call for a global ceasefire, considering this a prerequisite for the UN and relevant sides to directly deliver vaccines for humanitarian purposes.

As an active member of ASEAN and the UN, Vietnam will make more contributions to joint efforts in the pandemic fight, Minh pledged.

Delegates at the debate shared the view that the safe and effective universalisation of COVID-19 vaccines plays an important role in containing the pandemic’s spread, and minimising economy, health and education losses./.

