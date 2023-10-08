Politics Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee convenes 5th meeting in Hanoi Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi on October 8.

Politics Dien Bien expects to receive WIPO training on IP A working delegation from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, led by head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Mass Mobilisation and President of the province’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Lo Van Mung, had a working session with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as part of their trip to Switzerland from October 4-7.

Politics Vietnam concerned over conflict between Hamas and Israel: Spokesperson Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8.

Politics Party Central Committee discusses ways to improve contingent of intellectuals Members of the Party Central Committee have made proposals to build a contingent of intellectuals that can meet the requirements of national development in the new period and in the context of globalisation, at the committee’s 8th plenum held from October 2-8.