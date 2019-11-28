CPV seeks stronger relations with Communist Party of Russia
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang had a meeting on November 27 in Moscow with Vice President of the Communist Party of Russia and Vice Chairman of the Russia’s State Duma Committee for External Affairs Dmitry Novikov.
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, Vice President of the Communist Party of Russia and Vice Chairman of the Russia’s State Duma Committee for External Affairs Dmitry Novikov and delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang had a meeting on November 27 in Moscow with Vice President of the Communist Party of Russia and Vice Chairman of the Russia’s State Duma Committee for External Affairs Dmitry Novikov.
Thang, who is also Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, congratulated the Communist Party of Russia for its success of the September election, especially in the legislative bodies of Moscow and Khabarovsk province.
He expressed his belief that the party will continue consolidating its firm position in the socio-political life of Russia, contributing to the development and prosperity of the country as well as the growth of the international communist and workers’ movement.
Thang underlined that the Communist Party of Vietnam always attaches great importance to fostering its traditional friendship with the Communist Party of Russia. He held that the partnership between the two Parties plays an important role in the Vietnam-Russia relations.
He suggested that in the future, the two Parties will continue exchanging information, theory and ideology.
At the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations between the two Parties and countries as well as measures to strengthen their collaboration next year in organizing events to mark Russian leader Lenin’s 150th birthday and the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh as well as 75 years of victory over fascism.
Along with a number of theory issues, they also discussed influence of Lenin and the former Soviet Union on the growth of Russia today.
Novikov held that Lenin’s 150th birthday and the 75th anniversary of victory over fascism are important events, especially in the context that there are plots of “re-writing the history”, distorting or refusing the role of the former Soviet Union and the Communist Party of Soviet Union during the World War II.
He pledged to coordinate closely with Vietnam in holding activities initiated by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.
Earlier, on November 25, during his working visit to Russia and Estonia,Thang visited the Estonia E-Government Centre in the country’s capital city of Tallinn where he was introduced to the process of building the strategy for IT and e-government development of Estonia and its outcomes after 25 years.
At a meeting with representatives of Estonia’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Vietnamese official was briefed on Estonia’s policies for investment attraction and trade as well as the country’s experience in IT application in socio-economic development./.