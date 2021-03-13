Craft of gold laminating recognised as national heritage
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the gold and silver laminating and gilding craft village in Kieu Ky commune, Gia Lam district in Hanoi as a national intangible cultural heritage. The craft appeared in Kieu Ky over 300 years ago.
The gold-making process consists of many different stages and requires complex skills. (Photo: VNA)
First, gold or silver bullion will be beaten with a special hammer to about 1cm width which will later be cut into 1sq.cm. These gold leaves are placed in a holder called a dong leaf, which is made from do paper (rice paper pieces). Dong leaf is painted several times with a mixture of ink and buffalo hide-based glue to help make it solid. (Photo: VNA)
Artisan Nguyen Anh Chung overlays a statue with super-thin gold leaves. (Photo: VNA)
Golden buffalo product is a popular made-to-order product for the Year of the Ox by artisan Nguyen Anh Chung. (Photo: VNA)