Pham Hong Le from the Ky Dong Primary and Secondary School in Hung Ha district, Thai Binh province, has been a history teacher for nearly 20 years. After many years of research, in 2014 she decided to include local heritage sites and historic relics into her lectures. Initially, she spent her own money organising trips for students.

With this creative teaching method, Le’s students can absorb knowledge in a natural and effective way that brings history to life.

Le has also set up a fan page called “Em yeu lich su Viet Nam” (or I love Vietnamese history), as a forum for teachers, students and parents to share information and opinions.

Ms Le has received many prizes for her innovative teaching methods over the years./.

VNA