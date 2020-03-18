World Thailand reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, reveals three disease scenarios Thailand confirmed 35 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 18, raising the total number in the Southeast Asian nation to 212.

World Malaysia recovers 323 million USD stolen from 1MDB Malaysia has recovered 1.4 billion ringgit (323 million USD) stolen from the country’s development fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's office said on March 17.

World Thailand gives tourists SIM cards to download health declaration app Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will be providing SIM Cards to travellers from risk countries, allowing them to download the AOT Airports application into their mobile phones, in order to submit compulsory health declarations and enable tracking.

World All visitors to Thailand require medical certificate, insurance and monitoring system The Thai government has announced that citizens of and those arriving from South Korea, Italy, Iran, as well as China and two of its territories Macau and Hong Kong, are to experience the kingdom’s most stringent screening.