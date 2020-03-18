Singapore records highest new COVID-19 cases in a day
Travellers arriving at Changi Airport on March 16, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases on March 17, the highest number it has recorded in a day so far.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 266, of which 14 are receiving intensive care and 114 fully recovered, the Health Ministry reported.
Among the new cases, 17 are imported. National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that the majority of imported cases are Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have been overseas and come back.
He advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel abroad in at least 30 days to reduce their risks of being infected with the virus.
On the same day, Cambodia’s Health Ministry confirmed nine new cases, bringing the total number in the country to 33.
Among the new cases, there are six Cambodians and three Malaysians./.