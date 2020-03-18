World Cambodia’s construction sector remains stable The Cambodian Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction said the construction industry in the country remains stable despite a serious downturn facing many sectors globally due to impact of COVID-19.

World Philippines closes all airports on Luzon to curb COVID-19 The Philippine Department of Transportation announced on March 17 that it will close all airports on Luzon island, starting from March 20.

World Bombings injure 18 people in southern Thailand Two bombs exploded in front of a government office in Thailand's southern Yala province on March 17, leaving 18 people injured. ​

World Cambodia, Indonesia offer financial support to SMEs, people Cambodia’s State-run Rural Development Bank has approved a 50 million USD credit package for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are operating in agriculture.