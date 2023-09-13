World Indian expert hails Vietnam-Cuba special solidarity Vietnam and Cuba have maintained a special, pure and faithful relationship, which is a rare one in international relations, Vijay Sakhuja, Director at the Centre for Public Policy Research under Indian Council of World Affairs, said in an article posted on the reporteasia.com website.

World Marine route turns Vietnam into Southeast Asia’s transport hub A direct marine freight route between Vietnam and Russia’s Vladivostok began operating last year, turning local ports into a transport hub facilitating the flow of goods between Southeast Asian countries and the Russian Far East’s port city.

World Indonesia mulls importing rice from many countries Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on September 11 that the country is eyeing rice imports from India and China to meet the rising domestic demand.

World Thailand urges tuberculosis screening to prevent spread In an attempt to prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB) in the community, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging the public to get screened for the disease, especially individuals with underlying medical conditions.