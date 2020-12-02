Politics Party chief requires building clean, strong police force Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has emphasized his requirement to build a clean and strong police force, which is fully devoted to the country, the people, the Party and the political system.

Politics 60 years of close relations between Vietnam and Cuba On December 2, 1960, Cuba became the first country in the Western hemisphere that had established diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. Ever since, the two countries have shared special traditional relations.

Politics Congratulations on Laos’ National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent messages of congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Laos’ National Day on December 2.

Health Vietnam, Japan reinforce cooperation in military medicine Vietnam and Japan sought ways to step up cooperation in military medicine in the time ahead during an online working session on November 30.