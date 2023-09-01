Environment Infographic Earth Hour 2023 campaign in Vietnam Earth Hour has been launched for the 14th year in Vietnam, aiming to raise community awareness about climate change and energy conservation by turning off unnecessary electrical devices for 60 minutes.

Environment Infographic 10 ASEAN heritage parks of Vietnam With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Environment Infographic Vietnam joins international efforts in response to ocean issues Vietnam has joined international efforts in response to ocean issues with the launch of specific measures to carry out SDG 14. Of note, efforts to realize net-zero emissions commitment made by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at COP26 have been actively rolled out.