Cuc Phuong crowned Asia’s top national park for 5 consecutive years
Cuc Phuong National Park, a renowned tourist attraction in Ninh Binh province, was recently honoured as “Asia’s Leading National Park” for the fifth year in succession at the World Travel Awards.
