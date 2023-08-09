Cuc Phuong, Vietnam's first national park, is only some 120 kilometres to the southwest of Hanoi capital. Mostly located in the northern province of Ninh Binh, the park also covers some areas of Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces.

Stretching more than 22,000 hectares, the national park boasts enchanting scenery and offers a stunning range of biodiversity.



As a jewel of the world's forest ecology, the park's dense forests form the habitat for some of Asia's rarest animal and plant species.



Visiting the famous destination, both domestic and international tourists will be astonished by its vastness and mysterious atmosphere. Many visitors call it a “labyrinth of wonder”.

The World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry./.

VNA