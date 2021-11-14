Destinations Infographic Cuc Phuong National Park With a 22,500 – ha rainforest, Cuc Phuong National Park is the centerpiece of Vietnam’s conservation efforts and one of the most accessible parks in the country.

Destinations Infographic What awaits tourists in Quang Binh province Quang Binh province is endowed with various natural landscapes and topographies. Each provides tourists with a distinctive experience.

Destinations Infographic Visiting Cuc Phuong National Park all-year round Cuc Phuong National Park attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Visitors come here to explore its rich flora and fauna, admire the beautiful natural landscape, and participate in eco-tourism programmes.

Destinations Infographic Hoi An ranked third among world’s top 25 cities Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.