Cuc Phuong named Asia's leading national park
Cuc Phuong, a famous tourist destination and natural attraction near Hanoi, was named Asia's leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic(interactive) Over 65 percent of Vietnam's population vaccinated against COVID-19
Over 65 percent of the Vietnamese population got COVID-19 vaccine shots as of November 13, 2021.
See more
InfographicCuc Phuong National Park
With a 22,500 – ha rainforest, Cuc Phuong National Park is the centerpiece of Vietnam’s conservation efforts and one of the most accessible parks in the country.
InfographicWhat awaits tourists in Quang Binh province
Quang Binh province is endowed with various natural landscapes and topographies. Each provides tourists with a distinctive experience.
InfographicVisiting Cuc Phuong National Park all-year round
Cuc Phuong National Park attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Visitors come here to explore its rich flora and fauna, admire the beautiful natural landscape, and participate in eco-tourism programmes.
InfographicHoi An ranked third among world’s top 25 cities
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.
InfographicVietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO
Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.