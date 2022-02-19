Cuc Phuong named Asia’s leading national park
Cuc Phuong National Park, a popular trekking destination near Hanoi, was named Asia’s leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards. This marks three consecutive years the park has won the award.
VNA
VNA
