Travel Travel firms in HCM City resume outbound tours A number of travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City have resumed outbound tours after the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced the removal of restrictions on air passenger transport.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19 Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.

Travel Hai Van Pass - one of most checked-in routes in Vietnam Hai Van Pass or Sea Clouds Pass offers an impressive landscape of verdant mountains and clear blue skies. Crossing over a spur of Truong Son mountain range between Thua Thien-Hue Province and Da Nang City, it stands at 500m above sea level, making it the highest pass in Vietnam.

Travel Pre-pandemic visa policy should be resumed: Ministry The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed resuming pre-pandemic visa policy for foreign arrivals to Vietnam to attract more tourists and recover the tourism sector in the future.